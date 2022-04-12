Skip to main content
Industry Mourns Actor-Comedian Gilbert Gottfried
Gilbert Gottfried Remembered By Jon Stewart, Judd Apatow, Seth MacFarlane, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin & More: “Nobody Was Funnier”

Gilbert Gottfried
Scott Roth/Invision/AP

Refresh for updates… Friends, colleagues and fans have been quick to react to the news of beloved comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried’s death today at 67.

“RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life,” wrote Jon Stewart. “He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

“Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll,” wrote comedian and filmmaker Judd Apatow. “He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man.”

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” wrote Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander. “I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.”

Seth MacFarlane recalled Gottfried making him laugh “so hard” on the set of his comedic Western A Million Ways to Die in the West that he could “barely” do his job. “A wholly original comic,” he wrote, “and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed.”

CODA star Marlee Matlin remembered Gottfried as “funny” and “politically incorrect,” but “a softie” at heart. “We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins),” she wrote. “Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried.”

Deadline will share more reactions as they come in…

“Gilbert Gottfried was brilliantly talented, absolutely fearless and beloved by the comedy community and his loyal fans. There was no line he wouldn’t cross – as long as it was funny. From stand-up to television and film, from animated characters to podcast host, Gilbert put an indelible stamp on everything he did. We were thrilled to tour him through the National Comedy Center a few years ago and honored to preserve much of his work here in our museum.” – Journey Gunderson, Executive Director, National Comedy Center

