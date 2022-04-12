Gilbert Gottfried Remembered By Jon Stewart, Judd Apatow, Seth MacFarlane, Jason Alexander, Marlee Matlin & More: “Nobody Was Funnier”

Refresh for updates… Friends, colleagues and fans have been quick to react to the news of beloved comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried’s death today at 67.

“RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life,” wrote Jon Stewart. “He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn.”

“Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll,” wrote comedian and filmmaker Judd Apatow. “He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man.”

“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift,” wrote Seinfeld‘s Jason Alexander. “I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried.”

Seth MacFarlane recalled Gottfried making him laugh “so hard” on the set of his comedic Western A Million Ways to Die in the West that he could “barely” do his job. “A wholly original comic,” he wrote, “and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed.”

CODA star Marlee Matlin remembered Gottfried as “funny” and “politically incorrect,” but “a softie” at heart. “We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack (they’re like twins),” she wrote. “Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried.”

Deadline will share more reactions as they come in…

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

Nobody was funnier than @RealGilbert on a roll. He could put you into convulsive hysterics. He was also the sweetest man. His podcast is a comedy treasure. What a terrible loss. Sending my condolences and love to Dara and his family. https://t.co/qdZQV1A6sC — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed. https://t.co/93cKB6KEg8 — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 12, 2022

I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter @655jack(they're like twins). Sending love to Dara & his children. RIP #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/R4mxWBRsNo — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) April 12, 2022

I saw Gilbert perform in 1985 and when he entered to applause he said, “Thank you, thank you very much.” He then continued to say “thank you” repeatedly for ten full minutes. It was the nerviest, funniest thing I had seen. So sorry to lose this sweet and delightfully funny man. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) April 12, 2022

“Gilbert Gottfried was brilliantly talented, absolutely fearless and beloved by the comedy community and his loyal fans. There was no line he wouldn’t cross – as long as it was funny. From stand-up to television and film, from animated characters to podcast host, Gilbert put an indelible stamp on everything he did. We were thrilled to tour him through the National Comedy Center a few years ago and honored to preserve much of his work here in our museum.” – Journey Gunderson, Executive Director, National Comedy Center

I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ‘em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert. https://t.co/Wv1UGlKCQy — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 12, 2022

Just a super nice person. With a scathing wit. And I was always honored when he aimed that wit at me. He was both new school & old school at the same time. Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried. https://t.co/AcAn8K5l0L — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried meant more to me than you probably know. I have talked about this on my podcast and on his, but when I was 14 I got to see him do stand up, and it changed me. His subversiveness and bravery were unparalleled. And he made you fall down laughing. This sucks. — Brian Koppelman (@briankoppelman) April 12, 2022

Sending love to @RealGilbert’s wife Dara, his family & fans. Gilbert Gottfried was never not funny. He was a lovely guy, always friendly & made many people happy. — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) April 12, 2022

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Gilbert

A great comic and a wonderful guy

RIP https://t.co/u9zJ4FvfiT — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) April 12, 2022

Gilbert would be the first one to make a joke about this picture today. The first. And he would not hold back. https://t.co/B8hszsDGcI — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) April 12, 2022

Big loss to the world of comedy. Gilbert Gottfried has left us. Fearless and hilarious!!! A truly lovely man, loved by all in comedy. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends & all he made laugh! — Al Franken (@alfranken) April 12, 2022

Gilbert, I don’t want to believe this. I loved him. I’m heartbroken for his beautiful family. Say it ain’t so. For almost 40 years his spectacular comedy blew me away.

You can’t be funnier. My God, all who experienced him are crushed. Say it ain’t so.🙏♥️ https://t.co/pO3HW36ta7 — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) April 12, 2022

This is a sad day. https://t.co/Ed7VbNPOTX — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried! First time I saw him live he did his Jackie Kennedy bit: “Jackie do you remember where you were…” in front of drunk Bruins fans at Nicks. #RIPGilbertGottfried https://t.co/9w0offZEZG — Bill Burr (@billburr) April 12, 2022

Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight. #comedy 🙏 🙏 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F3oIp81lmy — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried. A completely unique comedian and classic voice. Our contemporary connection to Comedy’s Old School. Forever a ‘50s and ‘60s guy. Not too many of us left. Seems like I just did his Sirius/Podcast. Will always be the legendary example of making miserable fun. https://t.co/7YFsZYxGj3 — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) April 12, 2022

OH NO. Gilbert Gottfried was one of my idols. A comedian's comedian if there ever was one. I wanted to work with him so badly. I hate this. RIP — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) April 12, 2022

I really love Gilbert Gottfried's comedy and documentary on his life and – I really wish God would stop taking all the people who make us laugh and happy. Way too young, way too soon. Love and light to his family and loved ones. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) April 12, 2022

Very sad about Gilbert Gottfried. As a young movie fan with no social life in the 1990s, USA Up All Night was how I found so many of my favorite films. Look at all the then-dismissed now-essential classics on this list. It was stealth film school. RIP. https://t.co/WCY8EcQtfb — Carter Bays (@CarterBays) April 12, 2022

No one made me laugh more than Gilbert Gottfried and no one I know had a bigger heart. R.I.P. my friend. I enjoyed every minute of knowing you. #GilbertGottfried @RealGilbert — Alan Zweibel (@AlanZweibel) April 12, 2022

Posting this to laugh while I cry. That time I got to Gilbert Gottfried with Gilbert Gottfried at COMICON, back in the #AMJoy days. What a great and funny guy. Rest in peace and deepest condolences to his family. 😔😢 pic.twitter.com/p89vfJnVMO — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried — Jay Baruchel 🇨🇦 (@BaruchelNDG) April 12, 2022

I guess all the great comedians are dying because no one‘s allowed to make jokes about anything any more #RIP Gilbert — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) April 12, 2022

No one was funnier. No one was kinder. The news of Gilbert Gottfried’s passing leaves me at a loss for words, something Gilbert never had. All my love goes out to his wife Dara, their two children and all of Gilbert’s family and many, many friends. This was the first time we met. pic.twitter.com/uYNP3wD3XT — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried

I’m so sorry we did not have that last dinner

You were delightful — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) April 12, 2022

Make 'em laugh in Power forever Gilbert Gottfried🎤💔 — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) April 12, 2022

I made Gilbert Gottfried laugh hard once. I've carried that around as a private badge of honor for years. As a child of the 80s, he was always one of my late night heroes. No matter what thing he did, he was always also the Up All Night guy to me. He will ABSOLUTELY be missed. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) April 12, 2022

I can't believe this. Gilbert Gottfried is gone. Rest in peace funny man. ❤️🙏❤️ This picture with Bob Saget and Louie Anderson was only taken 3 months ago. Now he is in the Great Comedy Club in the beyond with all his friends. 😥 https://t.co/ZVJGbCHMAW — Lydia Cornell (@LydiaCornell) April 12, 2022

RIP Gilbert Gottfried a true legend — Steelo Brim (@SteeloBrim) April 12, 2022

R.I.P. Gilbert Gottfried (1955 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/BvAzkpdb15 — Film at Lincoln Center (@FilmLinc) April 12, 2022

We will forever miss that voice 💔Tribeca is heartbroken by the loss of legendary comedian, Gilbert Gottfried. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/HMCxAMRajX — Tribeca (@Tribeca) April 12, 2022

Rest in peace to our friend, the iconic @RealGilbert Thank you for all the laughs. A true comic's comic and a very sweet person. 🎥 Gilbert Gottfried on how to get ahead in Hollywood. #ATCpresents #iconsofcomedy #gilbertgottfried pic.twitter.com/M7yE9yY71g — All Things Comedy (@allthingscomedy) April 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Gilbert Gottfried. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/ny22itFjB6 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 12, 2022

Rest in Peace to the iconic and truly original comedian Gilbert Gottfried, who passed away today at the age of 67. Thank you @RealGilbert for the decades full of laughs. We express our deepest condolences to Gilbert’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/b2JtKbpE5F — Comedy Dynamics (@comedydynamics) April 12, 2022

Gilbert Gottfried's unique talent and iconic voice left an indelible mark on comedy. pic.twitter.com/dFU9wef9wf — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) April 12, 2022