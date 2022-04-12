Gilbert Gottfried’s Comedy Career: A Photo Gallery

Gilbert Gottfried, a legendary voice in the comedy world, has died at 67.

His family posted a statement on Gottfried’s personal Twitter page that reads: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness. In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor. Love, the Gottfried family.”

NBC News reported earlier that Gottfried died at 2:35 p.m. ET of recurrent ventricular tachycardia — an abnormal heart rhythm — due to myotonic dystrophy type II. The cause was attributed to Glenn Schwartz, Gottfried’s longtime friend and publicist.

Gottfried was known for trademark shrill, nasally and instantly recognizable voice, squinted eyes, faux anger and a comic delivery that melded classic Borscht Belt style with contemporary (and often crass) substance. His appeal stretched from adults — he popularized the remarkably vulgar joke featured in the 2005 documentary The Aristocrats — and at least two generations of children, through his voiceover work as the parrot Iago in Disney’s Aladdin (1992) and various TV cartoons.

Gottfried also voiced the duck in numerous memorable TV commercials for Aflac insurance.

His Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast was one of the medium’s most popular.

Gottfried is survived by his wife, Dara; daughter Lily and son Max; sister Karen; and nephew Graham.

