‘Ghosts’ Cast Says Comedy Succeeds By Avoiding Clichés – Contenders TV

Ghosts could make easy jokes about sounds that go bump in the night but then that wouldn’t make it the breakout comedy that CBS needs it to be. So says the cast of the hit freshman comedy, which took center stage at Deadline’s Contenders TV event at Paramount Studios.

Exhibit A: during the show’s freshman season, Isaac the revolutionary military man (played by Brandon Scott Jones) came out after — get this — 250 years. “I think it’s an interesting thing that it took these people to die to start to figure out a way to live,” says Jones, who was joined on stage with executive producer Joe Port and stars Rose McIver (Samantha) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Jay).

“[Isaac] has been in the closet for 250 years,” he said. “What mental gymnastics must you have done to keep it going? It’s a really cool story we don’t see a lot, when you are older and just start to live.”

Based on a British format of the same name, Ghosts focuses on a couple who moves into a very old mansion inhabited by lively spirits. By season’s end, Samantha and Jay will open the mansion to bed and breakfast guests.

