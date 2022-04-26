Sony Calling Up Another ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie — CinemaCon

Sony ain’t afraid of no ghosts, specifically making more Ghostbusters movies. The studio announced today at CinemaCon in a closing sizzle reel that a fifth movie in the series is in the works. No talent attachments were revealed.

The latest movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, centers around the grandkids of Dr. Egon Spengler and was directed by Jason Reitman. It minted $129.3M at the domestic box office and $197.3M WW after a Thanksgiving release, taking the franchise’s global worth to $938.2M.