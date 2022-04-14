‘Ghost Adventures’ Zak Bagans Inks Multi-Year Deal With Discovery+

Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans is staying in business with discovery+. The paranormal investigator, executive producer and filmmaker has signed a new three-year deal with the streaming platform. Under the pact, Bagans will star in and produce over 100 hours of supernatural and horror content for the discovery+ portfolio, including new seasons of the hit series Ghost Adventures, semi-scripted series The Haunted Museum, along with additional specials and untitled creative projects in the works.

Ghost Adventures debuted as a self-titled documentary, following Bagans and his team of paranormal investigators as they search for evidence of the afterlife. It was commissioned into a series for Travel Channel in 2008 and quickly rose as the network’s highest-rated show spawning a number of specials and miniseries. The series launched on discovery+ in January 2021 and has consistently trended as a top five franchise on the platform.

Bagans also recently teamed with filmmaker Eli Roth on semi-scripted series The Haunted Museum – a cinematic take on the tales of terror behind the most haunted artifacts on display in Bagans’ Las Vegas museum.

“We are thrilled to continue our incredible relationship with Zak to create more groundbreaking paranormal content in the years ahead,” said Matthew Butler, General Manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content. “Zak’s authentic voice, engaging style, vivid storytelling and creative vision are a true asset to our streaming portfolio, generating gripping content that pushes this genre to new heights. He is an icon of the brand. There is so much more to come, and we are eager to deliver it to our fright-loving viewers.”

Bagans is repped by A3 Artists Agency.