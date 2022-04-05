‘Ghislaine — Partner In Crime’: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date For Four-Part Docuseries On Jeffrey Epstein’s Accomplice

Paramount+ announced today that its four-hour docuseries Ghislaine — Partner in Crime, exploring the life of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, will be available for streaming in full starting April 7.

Maxwell’s journey began as the daughter of Robert Maxwell, a wealthy media magnate scrutinized over questionable business deals, who then died mysteriously while out to sea in his yacht. It ends with Epstein, a money manager and convicted sex offender, who died while being held on federal sex trafficking charges.

Ghislaine — Partner in Crime looks at how deeply Maxwell was involved in recruiting, grooming, and trafficking some girls as young as 14 for sexual abuse. Testimony described a ring that abused hundreds of women and girls, and how the former socialite became an accomplice to one of the worst sex offenders in history. The docuseries features interviews with Maxwell’s siblings Ian, Kevin and Isabel Maxwell; her friends; legal experts; and her alleged victims, unraveling the shocking pyramid scheme of sexual abuse that Maxwell controlled, and uncovers what really happened at Epstein’s properties, including his private island. It also features the first extensive television interview with Scotty David, otherwise known during Maxwell’s trial as Juror #50, who threw a curveball post-verdict that no one saw coming, with revelations of what he had not put on his juror questionnaire pushing Maxwell’s defense to file for a new trial.

Maxwell was convicted of sex-trafficking related crimes in December 2021. She is scheduled to be sentenced in late June and could spend as long as 65 years in prison.

The series is produced by See It Now Studios and Fremantle. Francis Baker produced for Fremantle, with Fiona Caldwell, Fatima Salaria and Yvonne Alexander exec producing. Lisa Honig was the executive in charge for Fremantle, with Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong exec producing for See It Now Studios, Aysu Saliba serving as supervising producer, and Adam Goldfried as executive director. Daphne Barak served as executive consultant.

“GHISLAINE – PARTNER IN CRIME paints a vivid picture of Maxwell’s privileged yet turbulent lifestyle, from the parties and the A-list friendships to the trial,” said Zirinsky, who serves as president of See It Now Studios. “This docuseries explores her own family’s ability to cope with adversity, and asks how this woman, who seemed to have it all, risked it all to help Jeffrey Epstein.”

“It’s very exciting to be partnering with Susan Zirinsky for the first time to delve deeper into the Ghislaine Maxwell story,” added Salaria, who serves as managing director of Fremantle. “The series is packed with fresh expert analysis of both Maxwell’s life and the dramatic trial, which is vividly brought to life with the unique perspective of Juror #50, Scotty David.”

Check out the latest trailer for Ghislaine — Partner in Crime above.