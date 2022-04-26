‘George Foreman’ Biopic Clip Caps Off Sony’s CinemaCon 2022

Heavyweight boxer George Foreman flexes his muscles after weighing in at 260 pounds for his upcoming fight against Shannon Briggs at the Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort in Atlantic City., N.J., Thursday, Nov. 20, 1997. ((

Sony wrapped its presentation with footage from George Foreman, showing him as an angry youth turned into a world class fighter and the world heavyweight champion. The pic comes out on April 7 next year, Easter weekend.

Foreman himself appeared via video closed out the night and Sony’s presentation: “It took me a lot time until I was ready to tell my story on the big screen, but with George Tillman at the helm, I knew I was I good. and when you get knocked down, you get back up again both in life and in the ring.”

It’s an opportunity to tell his story for younger generations, who know the epic fighter for his George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine — an electric grill he promotes.

Sony Pictures Entertainment Chairman Tom Rothman emphasized just prior to the footage, “We very much do not believe the common wisdom that the future is only supeheroes and sequels. We believe in films that reflect diversity of all kinds from diverse talent to subject matter with a strong belief in originality. If in those last eight months we showed the theatrical window is alive, during the coming months we will also show that new and original stories can also work.”