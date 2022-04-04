George Clooney Movie ‘The Boys In The Boat’ Adds Chris Diamantopoulos

EXCLUSIVE: Red Notice actor Chris Diamantopoulos has joined MGM-Spyglass Media Group-Smoke House Pictures’ George Clooney-directed movie The Boys in the Boat.

Based on New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the pic follows the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Diamantopoulos plays Royal Brougham, the Seattle sports journalist who follows the team and reports their story. He joins the already cast Joel Edgerton, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson and Courtney Henggeler in the Mark L. Smith-adapted feature. Clooney and Grant Heslov are producing for Smoke House, with Spyglass executive producing.

In addition to Red Notice, Diamantopoulos recently starred in the Netflix limited series True Story opposite Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. The actor is the fifth person in history to be the iconic voice of Mickey Mouse on the Disney series Mickey Mouse, for which he received two Emmy nominations. He also was a series regular on the HBO series Silicon Valley, playing the infamous Russ Hanneman.

