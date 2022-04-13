Garrett Hedlund, Noah Schnapp, Victoria Justice And Jonny Weston To Star In ‘The Tutor’

EXCLUSIVE: Garrett Hedlund, Noah Schnapp, Victoria Justice and Jonny Weston are set to headline mystery thriller The Tutor. Jordan Ross is directing with Ryan King penning the script.

The film follows a professional tutor (Hedlund) who, after being given an unexpected assignment at a remote manor, finds himself battling his disturbed student’s (Schnapp) obsessions that threaten to expose his darkest secrets and unravel a carefully crafted persona.

The film is being produced by Joey Stanton, Robert Ogden Barnum, Eric Binns and Christopher Kopp. King, Ekaterina Baker, Greg Thompson, Luke Daniels, Allan Pao, Kyle Stroud, , Nadine De Barros, Ali Jazayeri, Rick Sasner and David Gendron are executive producing. Vertical Entertainment and Three Point Capital are financing the picture, with Fortitude International selling international rights. Production is underway in Birmingham, AL.

Hedlund is repped by WME and Brllstein Partners, Schnapp is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment, Justice is repped by UTA. and Weston is repped by Vybe Trybe.