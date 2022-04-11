You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Fremantle Signs First-Look Deal With ‘Escape At Dannemora’ EP Nicholas Weinstock

Benicio Del Toro in ‘Escape at Dannemora'
Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Ben Stiller’s former production partner Nicholas Weinstock has struck a first-look deal with Fremantle.

Weinstock’s Invention Studios, which he founded at the back end of 2021, will develop and produce TV, new media and podcasts under terms of the agreement.

Lorenzo De Maio, whose De Maio Entertainment counts Fremantle as a backer, will be a strategic advisor and partner across the Invention slate.

Fremantle will also support Weinstock’s other venture, Craft Services, an online network and support system for emerging writers and directors.

Weinstock was the creative head of Stiller’s Red Hour Films, developing and exec producing Showtime’s limited series Escape at Dannemora among other projects.

He is also producer of Hulu movie Plus One, Netflix films Alex Strangelove and The Package and Paramount+’s Queenpins and developed and executive produced Apple TV+’s series Severance and EPed its upcoming High Desert, starring Patricia Arquette.

“Nicky embodies the independent spirit we champion at Fremantle,” said Fremantle President of Scripted Programming Dante Di Loreto.

Fremantle’s international scripted slate includes the likes of Neil Cross’ The Mosquito Coast, Paolo Sorrentino’s film The Hand of God, Angelina Jolie’s Without Blood and musical drama The History of a Pleasure Seeker from Richard Mason and Julie Ann Robinson.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA) brokered the deal. Weinstock is represented by CAA and Aron Baumel and Will Jacobson of Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson + Christopher, LLP.

