Fremantle Buys Controlling Stake In ‘The Responder’ Firm Dancing Ledge Productions

Fremantle has turned its minority shareholding in The Responder maker Dancing Ledge Productions into a controlling stake.

UK-based Dancing Ledge is best known for BBC1 ratings smashes The Responder, which stars Martin Freeman, and true-life Novichok drama The Salisbury Poisonings.

The indie began life in 2016 with investment from Fremantle and will now sit within a portfolio of drama producers at the production giant that includes Bosch producer Fabel and prolific Italian firm Wildside.

Its next series is BBC hotel shooting thriller Crossfire, which stars Keeley Hawes (Finding Alice, It’s A Sin), and also on the slate is the Oliver Lyttelton-scripted Disney+’s Star-branded comedy action event series Wedding Singer and six-part supernatural BBC3 drama Domino Day. The Responder has also landed a second series.

“Authorship and authenticity are at the heart of what we do, and we wouldn’t have been able to do any of it without the unwavering support of Fremantle from day one,” said Dancing Ledge founder CEO Laurence Bowen. “Expanding our relationship with Fremantle will allow us to continue to work with the amazing development, production, and finance teams we have.”

“Laurence, Chris, and their team have built a fantastic business, driven by an infectious passion, energy, and commitment to their teams, their writers, their actors and their shows. It’s reflected in their entire portfolio,” said Simon Andreae, Fremantle UK’s CEO.