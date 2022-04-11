Fran La Maina Dies: Former Dick Clark Prods. President and COO Was 82

Francis C. La Maina, the former president and chief operating officer of Dick Clark Productions, died Friday in Burbank. He was 82.

La Maina joined Dick Clark Prods. in 1966 as controller and head of accounting. He held several positions at the company, including EVP Business Affairs overseeing Dick Clark TV specials, series, movies, game and talk shows including American Bandstand, American Music Awards, Golden Globes and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

He was named executive VP in 1977 and president and COO in 1986. He guided Dick Clark’s emergence as a publicly traded offering in 1987 and 2002. And in 1991, La Maina helped create Dick Clark Corporate Productions, which developed and executed non-traditional marketing communications programs, corporate events, trade shows, new product introductions and corporate and organizational film and video production. Clients included Apple Computer, AT&T, The Boeing Company, IBM, Intel and Kodak.

“Fran was my soulmate,” said La Maina’s partner of 10 years, Carla Patterson. “In our 10 years together, we enjoyed staying at home, just the two of us, as much as we loved traveling the world. Fran’s favorite thing was to do random acts of kindness. His humor and generosity brought a smile to everyone he met. Fran was larger than life and was loved by all.”

His five children said in a statement: “Through our grief, we honor our beloved Dad, who impacted and inspired us all with his love, support, compassion and humor. You were our guiding light and we will carry on your legacy. You are always in our hearts.”

La Maina was a 1961 graduate of the Villanova School of Business with a degree in economics. He was a big supporter of the university, including the men’s basketball program.

Besides Patterson, La Maina is survived by sons Frank and Nick; daughters Terri, Diane, Alicia; brother Larry; and in-laws, grandchildren and other extended family.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.