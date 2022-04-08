Fox Sports Taps Joe Davis As Its New Voice Of MLB, Replaces Joe Buck

Veteran sportscaster Joe Davis has been tapped to become the lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports’ Major League Baseball coverage.

Davis will team with Hall of Famer and John Smoltz in the network’s lead booth. He succeeds longtime Fox broadcaster Joe Buck, who left the network last month along with Troy Aikmen, to join ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football.

Davis and Smoltz, alongside reporters Tom Verducci and Ken Rosenthal, will present Sports’ coverage of the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, MLB at Field of Dreams Game and MLB Postseason – including its 25th Fall Classic. Davis’ first appearance in the booth is set for Saturday, May 28 on Fox.

Davis was tapped in 2017 to succeed Vin Scully, legendary voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he will continue in his role for local Dodgers telecasts on SportsNet LA.

“It’s been amazing to watch Joe’s continued growth over the years developing into one of the elite broadcasters in all of sports,” said Brad Zager, President of Production/Operations and Executive Producer. “As an integral part of our coverage over the last several years, his transition onto baseball’s biggest stage is a natural fit and we couldn’t be more excited to have him as the new voice of MLB on Fox.”

“If you had asked me when I was 10 what I wanted to do when I grew up, I would’ve told you ‘Call the World Series.’ So when I say this is a dream-come-true, I really mean it,” said Davis. “One of the best parts about this is the team I get to work with. Obviously Smoltzy…I’ve had a blast getting to know John and building such a comfort together in the booth these last few years. He, Kenny and Tom along with our producer Pete Macheska and director Matt Gangl are all superstars – the absolute best at what they do. They’ve been so welcoming to me through the years as I’ve worked more and more with their group. It’s all about the people you’re with, and I’m really lucky in that regard.”

Davis joined Fox Sports in 2014 as a play-by-play announcer for the network’s MLB, college football and college basketball coverage. He has been in the booth for Fox Sports’ Division Series coverage since 2017 and called a Championship Series game alongside Smoltz during the 2019 and 2020 MLB postseasons, respectively.

“Having worked with Joe before, finding our chemistry in the booth is already well underway and I’m looking forward to our partnership over the next several years,” said Smoltz. “I had the opportunity to work with the very best at Fox Sports in Joe Buck, and I feel fortunate to get to continue with another exceptionally talented ‘Joe’ in Joe Davis.”