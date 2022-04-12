Formula One Superstar Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed Formula One superstar Sergio “Checo” Pérez, the most famous Mexican driver in F1 history. The agency plans to build his business in the brand partnerships space.

The news comes after Pérez’s second-place win on Sunday at the Australian Grand Prix. He also recently obtained pole position at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix qualifier.

In 2020 while driving for Racing Point, the Guadalajara-born racing driver accomplished a joint career-high second-place finish in Turkey, which was soon followed by a memorable maiden F1 race victory at the Sakhir Grand Prix. The triumph was the first F1 Grand Prix win for a Mexican in 50 years.

Pérez went on to drive for Red Bull for the 2021 season, in which he finished with 190 points, a victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, and 5 podiums, including a podium at the Mexico Grand Prix. This is his second year as a Red Bull Formula 1 driver.

At just 32 years old, Pérez has achieved 15 podiums total in F1, has been competing in F1 for 11 years, and is currently in his 12th season in the highest level of motorsport.

Pérez was recently featured in Formula 1: Drive to Survive, a Netflix docuseries that gives a behind-the-scenes look at life behind the fast lane currently in its fourth season.