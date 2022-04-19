‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Arrested Again In Hawaii, This Time For Allegedly Striking Woman With Chair – Update

UPDATED, 2:53 PM: Ezra Miller may play the Flash on the big screen, but the actor isn’t proving so quick at keeping below the radar of the police.

For the second time in as many months, the actor has been arrest by Hawaiian police.

Hawaii Police said in a statement today that “Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, a 29-year-old visitor from Vermont was arrested for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence.”

It goes on: “During the course of their investigation, police determined that the individual, later identified as Ezra Miller, became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

Miller was released early this morning, according to police, who also indicated that their investigation is ongoing.

Deadline has heard that Warner Bros.’ brass haven’t been sweating the Miller headlines: he’s not committed to appear in any more Fantastic Beasts movies, and The Flash doesn’t come out in theaters until next summer, on June 23, 2023. The pic is currently in post at the time, there are no plans to reschedule the film or move it to HBO Max.

When reached Tuesday, Warner Bros. declined comment on the latest Miller arrest. The actor’s lawyer did not respond to request for comment on the matter when contacted by Deadline today.

PREVIOUSLY on March 28: DC’s The Flash Ezra Miller was arrested late Sunday night after an incident in a Hilo, Hawaii bar.

According to police, Miller, who is 29, “became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke.” Miller then reportedly “began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke…and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.”

Miller was arrested, charged, posted bond and released.

Miller first appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Since, they cameoed in Suicide Squad, was featured in Justice League and finished filming The Flash late last year. The movie is set for release in 2023.

Here is the full statement the Hawaii Police Department posted to Facebook:

Shortly after midnight on Monday, March 28, 2022, a 29-year-old man visiting from Vermont was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar in Hilo.

On Sunday, March 27, at 11:30 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to a report of disorderly patron at a bar on Silva Street. During the course of their investigation, police determined that the man, later identified as Ezra Miller, became agitated while patrons at the bar began singing karaoke. Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense). The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.

Miller was arrested and charged on both offenses and total bail was set at $500. They provided bail and was released.

Dominic Patten & Anthony D’Alessandro contributed to this report