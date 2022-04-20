Neon Reteams With Nat Geo On ‘Fire Of Love’ Release

Neon said Wednesday that it has come aboard Fire of Love, Sara Dosa’s documentary that world premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. That’s where Deadline boke the news that National Geographic Documentary Films acquired worldwide rights to the pic, which explores the lives and work of French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft through rare archival footage.

Nat Geo and Neon previously partnered on the release last year of Matthew Heineman’s Covid documentary The First Wave. As part of the new deal, Neon will release Fire of Love in the summer ahead of a planned streaming bow on Disney+.

Shane Boris, Ina Fichman and Dosa produced Fire of Love, which is narrated by Miranda July. Executive Producers are Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop of Sandbox Films, Carolyn Bernstein of National Geographic Documentary Films, and Josh Braun and Dan Braun of Submarine.

The feature doc is a Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures & Cottage M production. It is edited by Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput; the pic won an editing award at Sundance.

Neon’s recent documentary releases included Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated Flee, which scored an unprecedented three Oscar nominations in the categories of Animated Feature, Documentary and International Feature. The distrib also is behind Ailey, chronicling the life of dance pioneer Alvin Ailey, and Totally Under Control, about the U.S. government’s response in the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neon also recently boarded Brett Morgen’s David Bowie doc Moonage Daydream to distribute with Universal after the film’s world premiere next month at Cannes.