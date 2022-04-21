Paramount+’s ‘Finestkind’ Adds Aaron Stanford, Scotty Tovar, Tim Daly, Lolita Davidovich & Clayne Crawford

Aaron Stanford (Perry Mason), Scotty Tovar (The Mosquito Coast), Tim Daly (Life & Beth), Lolita Davidovich (The Longest Ride) and Clayne Crawford (The Killing of Two Lovers) have signed on for roles in Paramount+’s crime thriller Finestkind, from Academy Award-winning writer-director Brian Helgeland. They join an ensemble that also includes Tommy Lee Jones, Ben Foster, Toby Wallace and Jenna Ortega, as previously announced.

Set in New Bedford, Massachusetts—America’s biggest commercial fishing port—Finestkind tells the story of two brothers (Foster and Wallace) from opposite sides of the tracks, who are reunited as adults over one fateful summer. When desperate circumstances force them to strike a deal with a dangerous Boston crime syndicate, a young woman (Ortega) finds herself caught in the middle. Along the way, sacrifices must be made, and bonds between brothers, friends, and a father (Jones) and his son are put to the test.

Stanford will play Skeemo, a fisherman and longtime member of Tom’s (Foster) crew who holds a devastating secret, with Tovar as Nunes, a fisherman and ship engineer who is also a member of Tom’s crew. Daly will portray Dennis Sykes, Charlie’s (Wallace) very successful attorney father, with Davidovich as Charlie and Tom’s mother, Donna Sykes. Then, there’s Crawford, who will play the intense Boston Irish gangster, Pete Weeks.

Finestkind will debut exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this year, becoming available for streaming in Australia, Canada, Latin America, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Switzerland and South Korea when the service launches in those markets. Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff are producing for Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment, with Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan of Bosque Ranch and David C. Glasser of 101 Studios, in association with MTV Entertainment Studios, with 101 Studios handling international sales for all remaining territories.

Stanford is represented by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment; Tovar by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency and 831 Entertainment; Daly by Verve, Gateway Management Company and Behr Abramson Levy; Davidovich by A3 Artists Agency and Zero Gravity Management; and Crawford by Dalzell and Beresford in the UK, Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA and Klevan Longarzo Vance.