F. Murray Abraham Exits Apple TV+’s ‘Mythic Quest’; Will Not Return For Season 3

The Mythic Quest team will be one key member short, with F. Murray Abraham leaving the series before it returns for season 3.

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest,” said producer Lionsgate in a statement to Vanity Fair. ” Beyond, that we do not comment on maters concerning personnel.”

Abraham appeared as C.W. Longbottom a seasoned writer who works at the game studio at the center of the series. He joined the cast in February 2019.

The Oscar-winning actor has landed a role in the second installment of HBO’s The White Lotus and will appear in Netflix’s upcoming anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.

News of the actor’s departure comes months after Apple TV+ revealed the series will return for a third and fourth season.

Mythic Quest, created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, centers on Ian Grimm (McElhenney), the owner and creative director of a successful video game studio, who struggles to keep his hit game on top in concert with the dysfunctional family that makes up his staff. Season 2 of the comedy, which wrapped up in June, saw Ian and Poppy (Charlotte Nicado) push the boundaries of their work relationship and friendship as the two creative minds and game developers of the wildly popular MMORPG Raven’s Banquet search for the next best thing. The finale, titled “TBD,” concluded with both Ian and Poppy, along with some of their co-workers, leaving the studio for new ventures.

The series is exec produced by McElhenney and Day, through their company RCG; Hornsby and Ganz; Michael Rotenberg and Nicholas Frankel of 3 Arts Entertainment; as well as Ubisoft Film and Television’s Jason Altman, Danielle Kreinik and Gérard Guillemot. The show is produced for Apple TV+ by Lionsgate, 3 Arts and Ubisoft.