‘Exploding Kittens’ Card Game Gets Animated TV Series & Mobile Game In Netflix Franchise First

Netflix has ordered an animated series and a mobile game based on the Exploding Kittens card game – the first time that the streamer will launch a videogame and a series from the same franchise.

Tom Ellis (Lucifer), Abraham Lim (The Boys), Lucy Liu (Elementary), Ally Maki (Wrecked), Mark Proksch (What We Do In The Shadows) and Sasheer Zamata (Woke) are providing the voices for the animated series, which is set to launch next year.

Exploding Kittens follows the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell as it reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth – in the bodies of chunky house cats.

The series comes from Mike Judge and Greg Daniels’ nascent animation company Bandera Entertainment.

The pair will exec produce alongside showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman, Bandera’s Dustin Davis, Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group and Elan Lee, who created the original card game alongside Inman.

The game, meanwhile, will launch in May. It will see players draw cards aiming to avoid the Exploding Kitten. Future cards and game mechanics will be themed around the animated series so people can play with their favorite characters. The game will feature both single and multiplayer options.

It joins games including Stranger Things: 1984, Shooting Hoops and Card Blast on the service.

“The co-development of a game and animated series breaks new ground for Netflix,” said Mike Moon, Netflix Head of Adult Animation. “And we couldn’t think of a better game to build a universe around than Exploding Kittens, one of the most inventive, iconic and original games of this century! Netflix is the perfect place to explore this growing franchise and we are so fortunate to be working with this incredible team!”

“Our goal is to offer our members great entertainment they’ll love in whatever format they may enjoy – whether it be a game or an animated series,” said Leanne Loombe, Head of External Games, Netflix. “As we expand our mobile games catalog, we’re excited to partner with the Exploding Kittens digital team to bring this enjoyable game to all age groups, including a few exciting updates exclusively for our members.”

“Netflix is the only service that could bring Exploding Kittens to life in both a series and a game,” said Exploding Kittens Chief Creative Officer Matthew Inman. “We actually launched Exploding Kittens on Kickstarter as a weekend project, but our community has been the heart and soul of the company over the past six years. The new series and game will give our fans new ways to connect and interact with the franchise.”