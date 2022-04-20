Eva Longoria Taps Sandra Condito As President Of TV & Film For Her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Industry veteran Sandra Condito has joined Eva Longoria‘s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment as President of TV & Film. She succeeds Longoria’s long-time producing partner Ben Spector who will stay on for select projects.

Most recently, Condito served as SVP of International Production and Development at Sony Pictures Entertainment where she was responsible for overseeing the creative development and production of international local-language films.

Condito began her career in New York at Miramax/Dimension Films, executing publicity and marketing campaigns for films such as Kevin Williamson and Robert Rodriguez’s The Faculty; Halloween: H20, and the multi Oscar-winning Life is Beautiful.

Related Story Eva Longoria To Launch New Slate Of Podcasts With iHeartMedia Including A Scripted Series With Dania Ramirez

She went on to work with Rodriguez and his producing partner, Elizabeth Avellán, helping to build Rodriguez’s Troublemaker brand which achieved over $1B in total box office with the success of the Spy Kids franchise, Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Sin City, and Grindhouse.

“For the past 15 years, the UnbeliEVAble Entertainment has been at the forefront of creativity and diversity. I’m incredibly excited to have Sandra join our team,” founder Longoria said in a statement to Deadline. “As a producer, she has impeccable taste. As a Latina, she shares my personal mission to actively seek out and choose purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of ours and other underrepresented communities to make sure the world sees the joy, the power, and the heart in ways that are still all too rare.”

Founded in 2005, UnbeliEVAble Entertainment produces film, television, and documentaries. Currently, under a deal at 20th Television, the company chooses purposeful projects that accurately represent the stories of Latinx and other underrepresented communities.

“It is an absolute honor to join forces with Eva, an incredible human being, and a fearless champion of Latine causes who has always looked for ways to reshape the conversation and build community in the process,” Condito said. “I’m looking forward to helping usher a new generation of voices through the development of high-quality content that reflects the richness of our varied stories.”