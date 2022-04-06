Skip to main content
Eugenio Derbez And 3Pas Studios Sign With CAA

Eugenio Derbez
Courtesy of Valentina Cy

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Eugenio Derbez and his production company 3Pas Studios in all areas.

Derbez is on a hot streak following the announcement of multiple deals: a first-look deal with TelevisaUnivision’s streamer Vix, a development deal with Encantos for kids content, and a re-up of a first-look film deal at Lionsgate, to name a few.

The 3Pas Studios-produced bilingual series Acapulco for Apple TV+ was recently renewed for a second season.

Derbez is an award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist, who, along with former Pantelion Films executive and producer Ben Odell, built 3Pas Studios, a bilingual production company producing English and Spanish language content for global audiences.

3Pas has offices in Los Angeles, Miami, and Mexico City, where they also have its production services arm, Visceral. Composed of 22 employees, the studio services development and production across English and Spanish language movies, scripted and unscripted content, as well as entertainment for kids and families. Next, 3Pas will move into podcasting, as well as new, non-media-related businesses.

In 2013, Derbez wrote, produced, starred in, and directed Instructions Not Included, which became the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever, grossing more than $100M on a $5M budget.

Most recently, he starred in the Oscar-winning film Coda, which won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards, in addition to Best Cast Ensemble at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and three British Academy Film Awards, including Best Screenplay.

In addition to starring in and producing his own comedy shows throughout the past 25 years, Derbez has also starred in the 3Pas Studios’ hit movies How To Be A Latin Lover and Overboard as well as Miracles From Heaven, and Dora And The Lost City of Gold.

Up next, he can be seen in The Valet, which 3Pas Studios developed and produced along with Lionsgate to premiere via Hulu on May 20th.

3Pas Studios’ other recent projects include Amazon’s De Viaje Con Los Derbez, and the Spanish-language version of LOL: Last One Laughing.

