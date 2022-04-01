Ethan Coen Sets Next Feature With Focus And Working Title

After watching his brother and long time collaborator Joel Coen direct The Tragedy of Macbeth to critical acclaim, Ethan Coen is now eyeing his own directing assignment as sources tell Deadline he has come on to direct an new untitled pic for Focus Features and Working Title. He co-wrote the film with his wife Tricia Cooke though plot details are being kept under wraps right now.

Coen and Cooke are also producing with Robert Graf and Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.

Just like The Tragedy of Macbeth was Joel’s first solo outing as a director, this will mark Ethan’s first time directing without his brother. Ethan most recently helmed the western anthology pic The Ballad of Buster Scruggs with his brother for Nextflix. The film earned him and his brother an Oscar nomination for best adapted screenplay.

He is repped by UTA.