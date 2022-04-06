Eric Roberts Starring In Action-Comedy ‘Heroes & Villains’ For Concourse

EXCLUSIVE: Cast has been set on Heroes & Villains, the action-comedy written and helmed by filmmaker Savvas D. Michael (Original Gangster).

Starring will be Eric Roberts (The Dark Knight), Daniel Caltagirone (Original Gangster), and MMA fighter Georges St-Pierre (The Falcon and Winter Soldier). The project is now shooting in London.

The film follows Michael Hero, a powerful CEO seeking vengeance for the murder of his grandson by offering a $1M bounty for the assassination of his grandson’s killers, which attracts the world’s leading assassins to the fierce opportunity.

Producers are Steve Lee Jones (You Don’t Know Jack) under his Bee Holder Productions banner and John Pavlakos for Saints & Savages. The companies are also now in post-production on The Abomination with writer-director Savvas, which stars Tom Arnold (True Lies), Jack Parr (Peaky Blinders) and Illeana Douglass (Unleashed).

Concourse Media is representing worldwide rights on both films and will be presenting them to domestic and international distributors in May.