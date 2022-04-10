New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancels Public Events

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, is canceling all public events for the remainder of the week after an announcement today that he has contracted Covid-19.

He tested positive today, a spokesperson said.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” press secretary Fabien Levy said in the statement Sunday.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” the statement said. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

“While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely,” Levy added.