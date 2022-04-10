Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Broadway-Bound ‘1776’ Musical Revival Announces Female, Non-Binary And Trans Cast

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

The Contenders TV: ‘Star Trek: Picard’ On Now; ‘Pachinko’ Up Next
Read the full story

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tests Positive For Covid-19, Cancels Public Events

Eric Adams Mega Agency

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, is canceling all public events for the remainder of the week after an announcement today that he has contracted Covid-19.

He tested positive today, a spokesperson said.

“This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive,” press secretary Fabien Levy said in the statement Sunday.

Related Story

Los Angeles Still Leads In Soundstage Space, But FilmLA Says Growth Is Outpaced By Toronto, UK & New York

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week,” the statement said. “He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well.”

“While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely,” Levy added.

Adams has attended several public events in New York this week, and was at the April 2 Gridiron Club dinner in Washington, DC. That event has so far generated 67 cases among attendees, including high-profile White House cabinet members, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad