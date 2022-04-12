Endeavor Content Partners With Crewvie For Crew Management & Analytics Across Film And TV Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Endeavor Content has partnered with the global production platform Crewvie to apply its proprietary software for real-time workforce analytics and crew list management across all of its productions.

Endeavor Content’s current slate include the series Life & Beth, Severance, Tokyo Vice and Roar, and films Cha Cha Real Smooth and 80 for Brady. Crewvie, which is focused on advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility for artisans, will provide the studio with measurable data for all of its productions, along with streamlined access to a well of diverse talent for staffing crew on upcoming projects.

Endeavor Content’s partnership with Crewvie comes on the heels of the platform’s work with the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which, over the last year, has utilized its DEIA data and member communication and management tools to launch a Careers Program, aimed at building a more diverse talent pipeline into film and television careers.

“The Crewvie platform has been instrumental to the success of the EIF Careers Program,” said EIF President and CEO, Nicole Sexton. “Together we have created a solution to address long term sustainable increases to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the entertainment industry.”

“Throughout our careers as producers, we’ve experienced the various pain points and we’ve seen the cracks in the foundation when it comes to building balanced teams and having a centralized hub for crew, which is why Crewvie was created,” said the platform’s Co-Founders, Marcei Brown and Jeanette Volturno, in a joint statement. “We’re not only making inclusion measurable, but we’re also seeking to open doors for up and coming talent behind-the-lens by creating a dynamic community and toolbox.”

Added Endeavor Content’s SVP, Global Head of Human Resources, Dr. Tasmin Plater: “Crewvie is a necessary and important platform that allows us to easily and efficiently ensure all of our productions qualify for the DEIA initiatives we so strongly believe in, as well as providing access to hire more diverse crew members.”

Founded in 2018 by an all-female leadership team, Crewvie is a digital platform that provides resources for productions, filling the gaps seasoned producers Brown and Volturno experienced first-hand in the field. They teamed up with leading software engineers Sandra Jimenez and Camille Alcasid to build an innovative interface for project management and productivity tools, that also allows for sharing of expertise and shared initiatives, such as sustainability, in order to create tailored communities around a given project. Crewvie also equips studios with visibility of and access to necessary information to build successful and balanced teams, while adhering to strict privacy policies. Studios, organizations and productions are increasingly leaning on its comprehensive and easy-to-use applications to determine eligibility for awards and tax incentives, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ representation and inclusion standards for Oscars Best Picture eligibility.