Emily Hampshire Joins Zoe Lister-Jones’ Roku Comedy Series ‘Slip’

EXCLUSIVE: Zoe Lister-Jones’ comedy series Slip has rounded out its cast.

The Roku Original has added Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire to its cast as well as Whitmer Thomas, Tymika Tafari and Amar Chadha-Patel.

The series, which marks the first TV series from Dakota Johnson’s TeaTime Pictures to go into production, tells the story of Mae Cannon, played by Lister-Jones, a 30-something that finds herself restless inside a marriage that totally works. The series will follow Mae through a fantastical journey of parallel universes, as she enters new relationships, trying to find her way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself.

Hampshire, who is best known for playing Stevie Budd in the Canadian comedy smash, plays Sandy. Hampshire is also currently starring in Epix horror series Chapelwaite, is starring in Amazon’s The Rig and is working with Norman Lear on a remake of Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman for TBS.

Tafari, who works on kids series Paw Patrol, plays Gina, stand-up comedian Whitmer Thomas, who has featured in series such as Shrill, plays Elijah, and Willow’s Chadha-Patel plays Eric.

The seven-part series is produced by TeaTime Pictures, which was founded by Johnson and Ro Donnelly, and Boat Rocker. Johnson, Donnelly and Katie O’Connell will serve as executive producers for TeaTime, while Ivan Schneeberg, David Fortier and Nick Nantell executive produce for Boat Rocker.

Hampshire is repped by Paradigm, Atlas Artists, Creative Drive Artists and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan. Tafari is repped by The Characters Talent Agency. Thomas is repped by WME, 3 Arts and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis. Chadha-Patel repped by Insight Management Production, Anonymous Content and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan.