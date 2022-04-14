Elon Musk Offers $41.4 Billion To Buy Twitter

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has made an offer to acquire for $54.20 a share – valuing the social media giant at $41.4 billion. He said he would take the company private and “unlock” its potential.

His “best and final” offer was revealed in an SEC filing today and comes after he revealed April 4 that he’d amassed more than a 9% stake in the social media giant, becoming the company’s largest individual shareholder. Twitter then announced the Tesla founder would join the board, but, on Sunday, Twitter CEO Parad Agrawal said that decision had ben withdrawn leaving Wall Streeters guessing at Musk’s intentions.

He revealed them in a letter to Twitter chairman Bret Taylor dated April 13. “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” he wrote.

The shares have jumped since news of his investment and are changing hands at about $48 in premarket trading Thursday.

Musk is being sued by Twitter shareholders in Manhattan federal court for not disclosing the extent of his investment earlier. The suit alleges he made “materially false and misleading statements and omissions” by failing to publicly acknowledge his holding by March 24, the cutoff date required by U.S. securities law. SEC rules say investors must declare a stake of 5% of more within 10 days.

Jill Goldsmith contributed to this story