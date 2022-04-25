‘Elon Musk’s Crash Course’: New York Times Documentary Set At FX

FX’s The New York Times Presents has set its latest documentary feature, centered on controversial Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Revealed on Monday, The New York Times Presents‘ “Elon Musk’s Crash” course will premiere Friday, May 20 at 10 p.m. PT. The doc comes from producer and director Emma Schwartz and features the work of The New York Times Reporters Cade Metz and Neal Boudette.

The feature will take a deep dive into Tesla vehicles and the issues with its autopilot capabilities. The investigation will reveal the “quixotic nature of Musk’s pursuit of self-driving technology, and the tragic results.”

The official description continues: “Drawing on first-hand accounts, the film traces how Autopilot has been a factor in several deaths and dozens of other accidents that Tesla has not publicly acknowledged. It details pressure Elon Musk put on government officials to quash investigations and features inside stories from several former Tesla employees, who speak out against Musk for promoting a self-driving program that they believe was perilous.”

Musk and Tesla are just the latest subjects of FX’s The New York Times Presents docs. Other features include “The Killing of Breonna Taylor,” “Framing Britney Spears,” “Controlling Britney Spears” and “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson.”

Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick, Stephanie Preiss and Esther Dere. Dere also serves as the Showrunner of The New York Times Presents. Liz Day is Supervising Producer, and Rachel Abrams is Senior Producer.

The New York Times Presents is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrows Studio company.

News of the FX doc comes as Musk finalizes his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter.