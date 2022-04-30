Actor And Former Vikings RB Ed Marinaro Turns Team’s NFL Draft Announcement Into Walk Down Memory Lane, Gets The Hook

In what seemed like more of an acceptance speech than a draft announcement, former Hill Street Blues actor and Minnesota Vikings running back Ed Marinaro took the better part of two minutes trying to entertainment crowd before finally announcing the team’s second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas today.

Marinaro, who played in two Super Bowls, started by observing that there were more people there to watch the draft than in attendance at the big game when he played.

He went on to tell the crowd just how hard it was to find an appropriately purple sports coat in which to announce the Vikings’ pick, before taking some shots at the Packers and their fans and then waxing rhapsodic about being drafted by Minnesota 50 years ago.

Not that it wasn’t entertaining, but the former Heisman Trophy runner-up went on so long that the NFL Network announcer began inserting his own quips on top of Marinaro’s speech including, “I love it. It’s a new residency in Vegas.”

Eventually, it was up to one brave producer, clipboard in hand and headphones on head, to walk out on stage and point to the card in Mariano’s hand to remind him what he was there for: to read the name on said card, which he finally did.