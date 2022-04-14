Dvora Englefield Joins WME As Partner & Head Of Music Artist Strategy

Music industry exec Dvora Englefield is joining WME as a Partner Head of Music Artist Strategy, a newly created role.

She will focus on ways for WME to identify and maximize new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and client services on behalf of the agency’s music division and client roster. Englefield most recently served as a Partner and Head of the Music Division of leading communications firm The Lede Company.

Englefield has represented many top artists during here career, including multiple Grammy, Tony, Oscar, and Emmy winners and nominees. Prior to The Lede Company, she led the Music Department at 42West and before that ran the Music Department at BWR. She will finish out the month at The Lede Company and officially start at WME on May 9.

“Dvora is a driving force in the music business, responsible for guiding the careers of countless artists through her combination of creativity, strategic counsel and deep industry relationships,” said Lucy Dickins and Kirk Sommer, Co-Heads of WME’s Music Division. “We look forward to bringing her truly unique skillset to our colleagues and clients as we continue to build out best in class services for our music roster.”

Said Englefield: “WME is the best of the best. As the music and entertainment landscapes continue to change, I am beyond excited for the opportunity to take my experience and transition into this new and exciting role.”

Other recent additions to WME’s Music Division include Zach Iser and Caroline Yim, Craig D’Souza, Andy Duggan and Whitney Boateng, Dru Bass, Bailey Greenwood, Dana Jeter and Randall Uritsky.