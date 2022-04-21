Skip to main content
CNN+ To Shut Down, Ending Network's Subscription Streaming Gambit
Paramount & eOne’s ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Movie Gets Title

Dungeons Dragons Logo
Hasbro

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie will be called Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Paramount and eOne announced today.

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Paramount/eOne

Dungeons & Dragons is a fantasy tabletop role-playing game created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson, which was first published by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. in 1974, and has been distributed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast since 1997. The plot of the film starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant has thus far been kept under wraps.

Goldstein, Daley and Michael Michael Gilio adapted the screenplay from a story by Chris McKay and Gilio, which was itself based on Hasbro’s game. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner and Nick Meyer are producing, with Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman and Greg Mooradian exec producing the film, set for release on March 3, 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves‘ release weekend is currently wide open. A TV adaptation of the classic RPG game, spearheaded by Red Notice helmer Rawson Marshall Thurber, is also in the works at eOne.

