Blumhouse-Miramax Dracula Movie ‘Mina Harker’ Scrapped

EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse and Miramax’s Dracula film Mina Harker isn’t happening, Deadline has learned.

Originally, Blindspotting actress and #FreeRayshawn Emmy winner Jasmine Cephas Jones was set to headline Karyn Kusama’s Mina Harker, with cameras set to roll in three weeks.

However, the production isn’t moving forward, and sources say Miramax exited over creative differences with the filmmaker. The crew was informed hours ago.

The movie was to be set in contemporary Los Angeles, centering on protagonist Mina Harker, who plays opposite Dracula in the movie, with the classic Bram Stoker protagonist going by the name of Vladimir in the film. Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi penned the script that is based on Bram Stoker’s Dracula; both writers are frequent collaborators of Kusama.

Kusama was producing the movie with Jason Blum, Hay, Manfredi and Miramax’s Bill Block. Bea Sequeira is an EP and will oversee the film for Blumhouse.

Kusama recently served as EP and pilot director on Showtime’s hit series Yellowjackets. Prior to that, she helmed the Golden Globe-nominated L.A. noir Destroyer, starring Nicole Kidman as a police detective on the edge.

Ron Cephas Jones & Jasmine Cephas Jones Become First Father-Daughter Emmy Winners: “My Heart Just Explodes”

Jones received an Emmy Award for her leading role in the shortform series, #Freerayshawn for Quibi. She is in production on Season 2 of Starz’s Blindspotting in Oakland, CA. Jones also recently was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her turn as Ashley in Blindspotting. The show also was nominated for Best Scripted Series at the Spirits in addition to landing a Breakthrough Series nod at the 2021 Gotham Awards.