Dr. Oz Picks Up Donald Trump Endorsement For Republican Nod In Pennsylvania Senate Race

The power of television has apparently brought together former President Donald Trump and daytime talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is running for the Republican nomination in the Pennsylvania Senate election this November.

Trump made an endorsement of Oz in a statement before a rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday night. The endorsement is seen as a test of Trump’s grip on the Republican party, since Oz is not considered to be a conservative by some.

“This is all about winning elections in order to stop the radical left maniacs from destroying our country,” Trump said in his statement. “The great commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate.”

In his statement, Trump also said Oz was especially popular with women because of his work in daytime TV, and could do well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. Trump also mentioned his own appearance on the Dr. Oz show during the 2016 campaign, when Trump showed partial results of a physical. “He even said that I was in extraordinary health, which made me like him even more (although he also said I should lose a couple of pounds!)”

At the Selma rally, Trump followed up his statements with another Oz tout, calling him a “great guy, good man … Harvard-educated, tremendous, tremendous career and they liked him for a long time. That’s like a poll. You know, when you’re in television for 18 years, that’s like a poll, that means people like you.”

The Pennsylvania endorsement is Trump’s second in the race. He previously backed Sean Parnell, who withdrew after being accused by his wife of abuse, allegations he denied.