Donald Trump Says Queen Should Have Stripped Prince Harry Of Royal Titles; More ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ Clips Teased As Channel Launches

Donald Trump has said the Queen should have stripped Prince Harry of his royal titles on Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show, as Talk TV continues to tease clips of tonight’s much-anticipated exchange.

Speaking in traditionally candid fashion, the former POTUS said Harry should have lost the advantages given to the royal family when he made the decision to relocate to L.A. with wife Meghan Markle.

Trump said this is “one of the only things I’ve ever disagreed with the Queen on” and predicted Harry’s relationship with Markle will end.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan and think poor Harry is being led around by his nose,” said Trump in a 55-second clip teasing tonight’s full length Uncensored interview on Talk TV.

“I wonder if Harry is going to go back on his hands and knees to the Queen. He’s been so disrespectful to the country and is an embarrassment.”

Fireworks are anticipated in the full-length interview, which airs tonight at 8pm GMT (12pm PT / 3pm EST) and is being simulcast on Fox Nation, following a separate teased clip last week that appeared to show Trump storming off set after being challenged on his claim that the 2020 U.S. election was rigged.

A war of words then broke out late last week on Twitter between Trump and Morgan, with the former claiming the latter had “unlawfully and deceptively edited his long and tedious interview with me.”

Some have suggested the spat has been staged as a publicity-generator for Rupert Murdoch’s new channel Talk TV, which also launches today.

Morgan’s show is being placed center stage, sandwiched by a political talk show led by Tom Newton Dunn and Sharon Osbourne’s The Talk.

The Talk launches after Osbourne left the CBS’ show of the same name when she was, ironically, discussing a segment about Morgan’s comments relating to Markle and whether they were racist.

Morgan left ITV’s Good Morning Britain last year after a row over remarks he made about Markle’s comments on her mental health.