House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tests Positive For Covid Amid Outbreak Among Top D.C. Officials

New York Attorney General Wants Donald Trump Held In Contempt Of Court

Donald Trump
AP

New York Letitia James asked a judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court, arguing that the former president had refused to comply with a court order to produce documents related to his financial dealings.

James filed the motion in New York County State Supreme Court. If approved, Trump could be fined $10,000 for every day that he continues to resist the court order.

In a statement, James said that “instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

Trump’s team has objected to James’ document requests. But in February, Judge Arthur Engoron denied Trump’s efforts to quash James’ subpoenas as she conducts a civil investigation of the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Engoron also ordered Trump and his children Ivanka and Donald Jr. to answer questions under oath, but they have appealed the deposition order.

James is investigating whether the company used fraudulent valuations of properties for the purpose of obtaining loans. Trump has called the investigation a “sham” and politically motivated.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office also had been conducting a criminal investigation of the Trump Organization, but two prosecutors directing the case resigned.

 

