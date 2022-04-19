You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Comedy Writer Don D. Scott Inks Overall Deal With CBS Studios

photo: David Grisham

EXCLUSIVE: CBS Studios has signed an overall deal with Barbershop writer Don D. Scott. Under the two-year pact, Scott will develop new series for the studio across all platforms, including drawing on his unique background for inspiration. Scott grew up in a nightclub-owning family, and his father was also a professional bowler who broke the color barrier in the PBA.

Most of Scott’s TV series career to date has been at CBS Studios. He was a staff writer on the studio’s CBS comedy Fam and worked on the second and third season of CBS Studios’ CBS hit The Neighborhood, rising to co-producer.

Scott got his break in 2002 with his first produced script, Barbershop. Scott co-wrote the breakout hit, which spawned a franchise that spanned film and TV, and wrote the sequel, Barbershop 2: Back In Business. He transitioned to TV with the Disney Channel original movie Let It Shine, which received the Humanitas Prize for Children’s Writing. He wrote on two episodes of TV Land’s The Soul Man before he joined Fam. Scott also has sold pilot scripts to ABC, NBC, YouTube, Amazon, Lionsgate TV, and Disney Channel. 

He is repped by APA, manager Paul Young at Make Good Content, and attorney Matt Johnson at JSSK.

