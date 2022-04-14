Dominique Fishback Set As Lead In Amazon’s Donald Glover & Janine Nabers Series

Dominique Fishback, who stars in Apple’s limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey alongside Samuel L. Jackson, has been cast as the lead of Amazon’s Donald Glover and Janine Nabers series.

The untitled limited project, which has previously been referred to as Hive, comes from the Atlanta creator and Watchmen writer, who both have overall deals at the streamer.

It reportedly revolves around a Beyoncé-like figure and has garnered headlines for the fact that President Barack Obama’s daughter Malia Obama is a writer on the series.

Fishback, who also stars in the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie, has also joined the project as a producer.

She is currently adapting her one woman show Subverted into a special and will produce it alongside Jamie Foxx and recently received a BAFTA nomination for her role in Judas and the Black Messiah. She has also starred in Project Power, The Deuce and The Hate You Give.

Fishback is represented by Management 360, WME and attorney Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin and Dunham.