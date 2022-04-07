‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness’ First Day Pre-Sales Best So Far In 2022 For Fandango

Tickets went on sale yesterday for Disney/Marvel’s highly anticipated Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Fandango reports it’s their best so far this year for a pic’s initial 24-hour period of sales, beating Warner Bros.’ The Batman. The movie which takes place following the events of Disney+/Marvel’s WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, fires up summer on May 6.

We hear that the first day presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are the best since Spider-Man: No Way Home (which went on sale on Nov. 29, 2021), but didn’t topple them. The Batman opened to $134M this year, while Spider-Man: No Way Home notched the best domestic opening during the pandemic and the second-best of all-time with $260M.

Fandango noticed showtimes selling out for the Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen-Rachel McAdams movie, and that new showtimes were being added by exhibition.

“The epic first day of presales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proves fans are beyond excited to experience all the thrills, chills and blockbuster surprises Marvel Studios is known to deliver,” said Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis in a statement.

In Doctor Strange 2, Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including a alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of Strange, Wong, and Wanda Maximoff. Sam Raimi directs off a screenplay by Michael Waldron and Jade Halley Bartlett.

We’ll update you as we hear about other exhibitors’ records being broken for Doctor Strange 2‘s first day presales.