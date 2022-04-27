‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness’ Racks Up $42M In Advance Ticket Sales, Pic’s Opening Sequence Shown — CinemaCon

SPOILER ALERT: This post contains details about the opening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Refresh for more details Today, Disney Theatrical Distribution Boss Tony Chambers told CinemaCon attendees that advance ticket sales for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness are now at $42M. As we told you back on April 7, the first 24-hour ticket pre-sales for Doctor Strange 2 scored a year-to-date record for Fandango.

Projections for the movie are around $150M, however, given how these big superhero tentpoles, i.e. Spider-Man: No Way Home ($260M) and The Batman ($134M) have been besting their pre-weekend estimates, don’t be surprised if this Benedict Cumberbatch movie about the Marvel wizard blows away its numbers.

“The entertainment landscape has definitely changed quite a bit over the past few years but the one thing that hasn’t changed and never will is the power of the movies. Nothing can beat the combined power of Disney, which spans every single genre,” said Chambers in his opening remarks this morning at Caesars Palace Colosseum Theatre.

Chambers also had another big update: The first trailer of Thor Love & Thunder which was dropped last week notched over 209M views worldwide in its first 24 hours.

Marvel Chief Kevin Feige is first up here after Chambers to present footage from the film.

“Hello and good morning. I love movies. I love all of you and I thank all of you. Taking us through the dark days. It was three years ago that Endgame was in theaters and did pretty well. That’s what it was all about. There were times, we were like, ‘Will we ever experience that again?’” And thanks to you Black Widow, Shang-Chi [others] made that happen. We make movies for big screens and big crowds.” He said he’s got bags of Twizzlers on his conference tables at Disney — because when I hear that crackle, it takes me back to the theater. because that was my treat,” said the Marvel honcho.

He said he’s just left and will be heading right back to the first creative retreat with the Marvel studio team in three years, going through the next decade of MCU. “And they are big and meant for your theaters.”

“I know we’re back,” said Feige about theatrical moviegoing, “we made Spider-Man“

Don’t too spoil a lot, in the opening sequence, Strange meets America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). Not only does he meet her in the current day reality, but America has been in his tortured time-bending dreams. In real-time, America is being chased by some one-eyed alien octopus in NYC, which Strange ultimately defeats by stabbing its eye with a streetlamp. Why is this creature chasing America? She has knowledge of the multiverse….

Meanwhile Rachel Adams’ Christine Palmer is walking down the aisle; but not with Strange.

In this multiverse pickle, Wong asks Strange if he knows anyone who has such knowledge of sorcery. At which point he seeks out Wanda Maximoff.

