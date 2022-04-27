Disney Shares First On-Ride Video Of New Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Attraction At Disney World Resort

Disney today dropped up-close video of what the new Guardians Of The Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction will be like for Disney World guests. The ride opens May 27 in World Discovery at Epcot.

The attraction is the first-ever “reverse launch” Disney rollercoaster and rotates 360 degrees so riders can see the action going on around them.

The attraction starts out with a tour of the Galaxarium, which is “a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies.”

Then, according to Disney, “Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit.”

See the newly-released video below.

In the immortal words of Rocket … oh yeah! We’ve got our first official on-ride look aboard Guardians of the Galaxy: #CosmicRewind opening May 27 at EPCOT. 🌌 https://t.co/57XaMhNkbF pic.twitter.com/ZTTpBvJKS0 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 27, 2022

Disneyland already has its own Guardians attraction. Called Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, the ride features Benecio del Toro reprising his role as the Collector. It took over the structure that once housed The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.

Earlier today, Disney announced that Tokyo Disneyland’s Space Mountain is getting a major overhaul. The attraction will close in 2024 and reopen in 2027 after the renovation. The park’s Tomorrowland will also get an all-new plaza. The total cost of the makeover is expected to be about $436 million.