Disney+ Working To Restore Access After Episodes Of Original Series Including ‘Agent Carter’ Went Missing

Disney+ subscribers binging series from the streamer’s library on Monday discovered that a number of episodes were not available. Affected titles are said to include Duck Tales, Agent Carter, X-Men, Lizzie McGuire, Owl House, Rocket & Groot. Fans took to reddit and other online platforms to share their frustration and also reached out to Disney.

Disney+’s response, as relayed by customers online and verified by sources to Deadline, is that the purge of episodes was accidental, due to a technical issue. The company has been working to resolve the glitch and access to the missing episodes is expected to be restored within the hour, I hear.

We will update the story when all impacted episodes are back on the service.