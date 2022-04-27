Disney FYC Fest Planned For June At El Capitan Theater

EXCLUSIVE: Walt Disney Co. platforms and studios — Disney Television Studios, FX, Hulu, Disney+ and ABC — are joining forces in June to reach Emmy voters. From June 3-15, Disney FYC Fest will invite Emmy voters to the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard to screen shows and listen to panels.

Among the shows set to screen are Abbott Elementary (20th TV & ABC), black-ish (ABC Sig & ABC), The Book of Boba Fett (Lucasfilm & Disney+), Dopesick (Hulu), The Dropout (Hulu), The Great (Hulu), Impeachment: American Crime Story (20th TV and FX), The Kardashians (Hulu), Live in Front of a Studio Audience (ABC), Moon Knight (Marvel Studios & Disney+), Only Murders in the Building (20th TV & Hulu), Pam and Tommy (Hulu), Pistol (FX), Reservation Dogs (FX) Under the Banner of Heaven (FX), What We Do In The Shadows (FX), and Women of the Movement (ABC). Each event will be followed by receptions at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

Specific panelists, moderators and event information for the Disney FYC Fest will be announced in the coming weeks.

In the summer of 2020, the pandemic and subsequent industry shutdown prompted Disney to create an FYC “From Your Car” Drive-In experience at the Rose Bowl. The studio expanded its offerings the following year and included in-person appearances by Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Billy Porter, MJ Rodriguez and Sir Elton John.