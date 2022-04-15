Discovery+ Reveals Earth Day Programming Lineup

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ revealed its Earth Day programming slate to be featured from April 15-24. Included as part of the line-up is content that celebrates the exploration and conservation of our planet and the inspiring people, places, and wildlife that depend on it to survive.

A full breakdown can be found below.

Chasing Ocean Giants- In this 8-episode series, Patrick Dykstra, a Wall Street lawyer turned filmmaker and conservationist, uses state-of-the-art exploration technology, to help scientists decipher the mysteries of the ocean’s giants. (discovery+ Original)

Crikey! It’s the Irwins- In this award-winning series, Terri, Bindi, and Robert Irwin, Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell, and the newest Irwin family member, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, continue Steve Irwin’s mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to become Wildlife Warriors and work together to protect and preserve wildlife and wild places. (Animal Planet)

Action Planet Climate Challenge- This seven-part series explores how some of the world’s most well-known figures are stepping up to make a difference in the world and inspiring audiences to take action. Each 8-12 minute episode features an interview with a high-profile celebrity activist talking about organizations — including Matt Damon’s Water.org, Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays, and Adrian Grenier’s Lonely Whale, — that they’ve co-founded or support that are making an impact today. (discovery+ Original)

The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet- Led by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough, the 5-part series features Members of The Earthshot Prize Council, as well as some of our most eminent scientists, foremost wildlife experts, and environmentalists. (BBC/Discovery)

Endangered- Executive produced and narrated by Emmy winner Ellen DeGeneres, Endangered follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe, as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List – the most comprehensive record of the state of the world’s wildlife that has ever been created. (discovery+ Original)

Frozen Planet- A spectacular expedition into the breathtaking landscapes of the two poles. Camera teams go under the ice into a world of giants, plunge into the heart of an erupting volcano and fly to the South Pole across the Antarctic ice cap. (BBC/Discovery)

Judi Dench’s Wild Borneo Adventure- Dame Judi Dench and conservationist David Mills set out on a trip of a lifetime to uncover the lush rainforests, magical wildlife, and spectacular coastlines of Malaysian Borneo in this two-part series. (ITV/Discovery)

The Mating Game- With narration by Sir David Attenborough, the landmark five-part series explores the most intimate details of life from every corner of the globe to reveal how animals overcome the challenges of their worlds to reproduce and leave a lasting legacy. (BBC/Discovery)

Mysterious Planet- Narrated by David Schwimmer, Mysterious Planet is an epic journey to the ends of the earth. Combining humor with the awe and beauty of the natural world, this series looks to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world’s most incredible species. (Discovery)

A Perfect Planet- A five-part series from Sir David Attenborough and the award-winning team behind the original Planet Earth and The Hunt. In a unique fusion of blue chip natural history and earth sciences, A Perfect Planet explains how the living planet operates, showing how the forces of nature – weather, ocean currents, solar energy, and volcanoes – drive, shape and support Earth’s great diversity of life. In doing so, it reveals how animals are perfectly adapted to whatever the environment throws at them. (BBC)

Planet Earth II- David Attenborough narrates this highly-acclaimed series exploring the natural world of the planet. Each episode explores a different habitat, focusing on how living creatures deal with the challenges posed by each environment. (BBC/Discovery)

Serengeti II- Created and produced by Emmy-winner Simon Fuller and directed and produced by Emmy-winning wildlife filmmaker John Downer, the continuation of the groundbreaking six-part series gives unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of Africa. Narrated by Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, the revolutionary series follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat. (BBC/Discovery)

The Story of Plastic- An Emmy-winning documentary that takes a sweeping look at the man-made crisis of plastic and the worldwide consequences it has on the health of our planet and those living on it. (Discovery)

Wild Africa: Rivers of Life- The rivers of Africa burst with life, invigorating the landscape and providing a bounty for the animals that depend on them. In this two-part series, the 7 mightiest punctuate the seasons and shape the lives of everything they touch — for where there is water, there is life. (BBC)

An Earth Day promo from the streamer can be viewed below.