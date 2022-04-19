Cannes Directors’ Fortnight 2022 Lineup Unveiled: Alex Garland, Mia Hansen-Løve, Alice Winocour On List

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight has unveiled its line-up for 2022. Scroll down to see the full list.

The selection include Alex Garland’s Cannes debut Men, the Jessie Buckley-starring movie from the surreal sci-fi master. The film will play as a Special Screening in Cannes before A24 releases in the U.S. in May.

Opening the selection will be Pietro Marcello’s Scarlet, and closing will be The Green Perfume by Nicolas Pariser.

Prominent French director Mia Hansen-Løve is back with One Fine Morning, starring Lea Seydoux, and Proxima filmmaker Alice Winocour will show her new pic Paris Memories.

Also on the list is the Paul Mescal and Emily Watson starring God’s Creatures (a second A24 title), and Mark Jenkin’s follow-up to his indie UK breakout Bait, the 1970s-set horror Enys Men.

Kelly Reichardt will receive this year’s Director’s Fortnight’s honorary Carrosse d’Or honor and will host a masterclass at the festival. The American director will also be in Cannes to premiere her last film, Showing Up, in Competition.

The team announced 23 selections this morning, and artistic director Paolo Moretti said he expects to add one further title, from Asia, in the coming days. Of the 23, 11 are helmed by female filmmakers, a gender balance not replicated in Cannes’ official selection. There are also nine feature debuts.

The non-competitive independent sidebar to the main Cannes festival has grown in reputation in recent years, having premiered pics such as Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Sean Baker’s The Florida Project and The Rider by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

Today’s line-up will be Paolo Moretti’s final year at the helm after it was announced in February that he will be stepping down following this year’s edition.

The 54th edition of Director’s Fortnight runs May 18 to 27. Here’s the full line-up:

Scarlet by Pietro Marcello – Opening Film

1976 by Manuela Martelli

The Water by Elena López Riera

The Dam by Ali Cherri

The Super 8 Years by Annie Ernaux & David Ernaux-Briot

Ashkal by Youssef Chebbi

The Five Devils by Léa Mysius

De Humani Corporis Fabrica by Véréna Paravel & Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Continental Drift (South) by Lionel Baier

Enys Men by Mark Jenkin

Falcon Lake by Charlotte Le Bon

Will-o’-the-Wisp by João Pedro Rodrigues

Funny Pages by Owen Kline

God’s Creatures by Anna Rose Holmer & Saela Davis

Harkis by Philippe Faucon

Men by Alex Garland

The Mountain by Thomas Salvador

Pamfir by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

The Green Perfume by Nicolas Pariser – Closing Film

Paris Memories by Alice Winocour

Under the Fig Trees by Erige Sehiri

One Fine Morning by Mia Hansen-Løve

A Male by Fabian Hernández