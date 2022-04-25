Diego Boneta Signs Overall Deal With Prime Video

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, singer, and producer Diego Boneta (Rock of Ages, Luis Miguel: The Series) and his production company Three Amigos have signed an overall deal with Prime Video.

As part of the deal, Boneta will produce and star in a full slate of shows in development while also creating movies, series, and reality shows coming to the streaming service beginning in 2023.

All new productions launched as part of this partnership will join Prime Video’s growing slate of Mexican Amazon Originals, along with the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and around the world in the Prime Video catalog.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Diego Boneta and the entire Three Amigos team,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement to Deadline. “We can’t wait for our customers to see what’s in store from Diego and Three Amigos as we work to bring compelling new content to Prime Video’s audiences across Mexico and all around the world.”

“As a leading streaming service, Prime Video empowers the incredible creators we work with, and we could not be more excited to begin building new stories with Diego and his team,” said Alonso Aguilar, head of local Amazon Originals, Prime Video Mexico.

Boneta most recently wrapped a successful three-season run on the Telemundo/Netflix bio-series Luis Miguel: The Series, portraying the titular multi-Grammy Award-winning singer.

He also appeared in Rebelde, 90210, Pretty Little Liars, Underemployed, and Scream Queens.

His feature film debut was in 2012’s Rock of Ages from Adam Shankman. Other big-screen credits include The Titan, Terminator: Dark Fate, Love, Weddings, & Other Disasters, and Die in a Gunfight.

Up next, Boneta will star opposite Andy Garcia, Gloria Estefan, Isabela Merced, and Adria Arjona in The Father of the Bride by director Gaz Alazraki. The film premieres on June 16, 2022.

“I am honored to start this exciting partnership with Prime Video,” said Boneta. “Our shared passion for telling authentic stories is the core foundation of this partnership, and I could not be more thrilled to work with Jennifer Salke and the entire team at Prime Video to create incredible projects that will resonate with audiences around the world.”

“Working closely with the Prime Video team has been nothing short of amazing,” said Natalia Boneta, partner at Three Amigos and sister to Diego. “It’s so special to find a family of driven and talented individuals who mutually share our love for multimedia storytelling on a global scale.”

Boneta is repped by UTA, Grandview, and COLOüRSCMX.