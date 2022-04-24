Declan O’Brien Dies: Wrong Turn Sequels Director Dead At 56

Declan O’Brien passed away on February 16, 2022 at the age of 56. He is survived by his three children: Alec O’Brien, Aidan O’Brien, and Caitlin O’Brien.

Born in 1965, O’Brien knew from a young age that he would be involved in film. He left for California from Rochester, NY to become an actor. When that didn’t work out, he decided to go to college and get a film degree and graduated from California State Polytechnic University at Pomona. He was able to turn that into a full-time profession and became a producer, writer, and director for film and television domestically and internationally.

He made a name for himself in the horror genre by directing and writing Wrong Turn 3: Left For Dead, Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings, and Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines. Additionally, he directed other horror films including Joy Ride 3: Roadkill, and 2010’s Sharktopus.

A ceremony will be held for Declan O’Brien on May 13, 2022.