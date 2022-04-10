Skip to main content
Deadline Contenders Television Arrivals – Day 2: John C. Reilly, Winona Ryder, Mindy Kaling, Dave Burd And More – Photo Gallery

Deadline’s photo studio at the 2022 edition of Contenders Television kicked off its second day by hosting fest-goers such as John C. Reilly of Winning Time, Patrick Stewart of Star Trek: Picard, Daniel Dae Kim of The Hot Zone: Anthrax and many more.

Contenders TV — Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Stay tuned for more galleries and video interviews from Deadline’s annual TV award-season kickoff event.

