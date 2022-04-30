‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’s Canceled At The CW After Seven Seasons

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will not return for an eighth season.

It marks the end of a long road for the series, which premiered in 2016.

While The CW is known for giving its longer-running series a proper goodbye, this season of Legends ended on a cliffhanger. Sources, however, pointed out that the characters can easily populate other series in the DC Arrowverse so you may see one or two of them in other shows.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu revealed the news on Twitter. “It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8… We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could,” she wrote.

Based on the DC characters, the series stars Caity Lotz, Olivia Swann, Lisseth Chavez, Adam Tsekhman, Tala Ashe, Shayan Sobhian and Amy Pemberton.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow has had a number of cast changes over the years. Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance/White Canary, is the only original cast member left from season one.

Wentworth Miller starred in the first and second season (and returned for the 100th episode), while also appearing in The Flash and Batwoman, Brandon Routh, who played Ray Palmer/The Atom, starred in seasons one through five, and Dominic Purcell, who played Mick Rory/Heat Wave left after season six. Matt Ryan’s Constantine, who initially started out in his own NBC show, became a series regular in Season 4 through Season 6.

The cancellation comes hot on the heels of The CW’s cancellation of Batwoman after three seasons.

In March, the network renewed a slew of series including All American, The Flash, Kung Fu, Nancy Drew, Riverdale, Superman & Lois and Walker.

There are still question marks over freshman series such as 4400, Naomi and All American: Homecoming as well as longer running shows such as Dynasty, which is in its fifth season and Charmed and Legacies, which are in their fourth seasons.

Stargirl’s third season and In the Dark’s fourth season have yet to premiere, while Roswell, New Mexico was picked up for a fourth season ahead of its third season and will premiere in June.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Greg Berlanti, Phil Klemmer, Sarah Schechter, Keto Shimizu, Grainne Godfree, and James Eagan.