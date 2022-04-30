You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Creative Team “Incredibly Grateful” For CW Series Upon Cancellation

DC's Legends of Tomorrow
The CW

The CW gave the chop to yet another long-running series on Friday. This time the creatives behind DC’s Legends of Tomorrow took to social media to share their thoughts on the show, following its cancellation at The CW after seven seasons. Legends got the chop shortly after Batwoman.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu broke the news of the series’ cancellation on Twitter. Shortly after, more creatives began sharing their thoughts on the cancellation and feelings of gratitude.

“This has been the journey of a lifetime for all of us. The little show that wasn’t supposed to be, grew into the show that could be anything it wanted,” posted the official Twitter account for the show’s writers room.

The post continued: “We will desperately miss creating this show, but most of all we will miss getting to make it together and sharing it with you. Legends Never Die!”

Co-creator and writer Marc Guggenheim agreed to the writers’ collective message with a “Well Said.”

For story editor and writer Mercedes Valle, “Working on #LegendsOfTomorrow was a dream come true.”

“How often do you get to write for a show with superheroes, action, comedy, time travel, badass women, Beebo, queer characters living their best lives & a lot of heart?”

Stars of the series have yet to react to the cancellation. See more social media posts below.

 

