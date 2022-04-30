‘DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow’ Creative Team “Incredibly Grateful” For CW Series Upon Cancellation

The CW gave the chop to yet another long-running series on Friday. This time the creatives behind DC’s Legends of Tomorrow took to social media to share their thoughts on the show, following its cancellation at The CW after seven seasons. Legends got the chop shortly after Batwoman.

Co-showrunner Keto Shimizu broke the news of the series’ cancellation on Twitter. Shortly after, more creatives began sharing their thoughts on the cancellation and feelings of gratitude.

“This has been the journey of a lifetime for all of us. The little show that wasn’t supposed to be, grew into the show that could be anything it wanted,” posted the official Twitter account for the show’s writers room.

The post continued: “We will desperately miss creating this show, but most of all we will miss getting to make it together and sharing it with you. Legends Never Die!”

Co-creator and writer Marc Guggenheim agreed to the writers’ collective message with a “Well Said.”

For story editor and writer Mercedes Valle, “Working on #LegendsOfTomorrow was a dream come true.”

“How often do you get to write for a show with superheroes, action, comedy, time travel, badass women, Beebo, queer characters living their best lives & a lot of heart?”

Stars of the series have yet to react to the cancellation. See more social media posts below.

Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow. We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could. — Keto Shimizu (@ketomizu) April 30, 2022

Coming to work for S7 of Legends felt like walking out of a desert and into an oasis. I met incredibly talented, and incredibly kind, people who made me feel like part of the team from day one. I learned so much about making TV, and how to have fun while doing it. https://t.co/4LbTfAGV6y — Dan Park 박정훈 (@damnparka) April 30, 2022

Thank you for being the greatest fans and sticking with us for seven seasons ❤🧡💛💚💙💜🤎 Once a Legend, always a Legend. pic.twitter.com/5D8chctUo6 — Legends of Tomorrow Writers Room (@LoTWritersRoom) April 30, 2022

Working on #LegendsOfTomorrow was a dream come true. How often do you get to write for a show with superheroes, action, comedy, time travel, badass women, Beebo, queer characters living their best lives & a lot of heart? 1/2 — Mercedes M. Valle (@mercedesmvalle) April 30, 2022

After 7 seasons, our journey has come to an end. I’m at a loss for words, so I’ll just post the last image ever to be filmed on the Waverider. Seems fitting. #legendsoftomorrow pic.twitter.com/1Iu9bArMU3 — Kevin Mock (@kevmock) April 30, 2022

This hurts but so incredibly grateful to have been a part of this show that brought so much joy to so many! Legends forever ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜💕 https://t.co/I9pT32spGi — Lauren Fields #RenewLegendsOfTomorrow (@thelaurenfields) April 30, 2022

