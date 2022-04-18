‘Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ Returning To Peacock; Five Episodes Planned For July

Good news for Days of Our Lives fans: Beyond Salem is returning with five more episodes in July on Peacock.

Chapter 2 of the spinoff will feature the return of DOOL super-couple Bo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell), as well as Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, and Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez.

Here’s the official logline for the next iteration: “In an epic, action-packed tale that spans the entire globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, beloved characters from Days of our Lives once again go Beyond Salem as they trade the comforts of home for an adventure of a lifetime! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives. The next chapter of Beyond Salem is story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama – and it all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember.”

“We are beyond thrilled to be partnering with Peacock again to produce a second chapter of Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem,” said executive producer Ken Corday in a statement. “Being able to build off of the storylines from Days of Our Lives to create another exciting series for the audience brings myself, the Corday Productions team, and the cast so much joy. I cannot wait for the fans to see what we have in store next!”

New episodes of Beyond Salem will drop daily from July 11-15 on Peacock, which is also the exclusive streaming home of DOOL. The series also airs weekdays on NBC.

Beyond Salem first debuted last September. Lisa Rinna reprised her role as Billie Reed, with Hall as Marlena and Hogestyn as John. The spinoff is from Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr, and Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.